Stead a finalist for CJHL Top Goaltender

Merritt minor hockey product Kristian Stead is one of six finalists for the Canadian Junior Hockey League’s Top Goaltender Award, the CJHL announced on May 4.

Stead, 20, has played the last two seasons with the Nipawin Hawks of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey league (SJHL).

In 42 regular-season games with the Hawks in 2016-17, Stead recorded an outstanding 1.97 goals-against average (GAA) and .936 save percentage (SV%).

Stead went on to record a 1.91 GAA and .946 SV% in 10 playoff games. He took his team to game seven of the SJHL semi-finals, where the Hawks lost to the Battleford North Stars.

Prior to joining Nipawin, Stead played two seasons (2013-15) with the 100 Mile Wranglers of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League. Both those seasons, he was an AP (affiliate player) with the Merritt Centennials.

Stead has earned a scholarship to continue his hockey career at the University of Alaska-Anchorage beginning in September of this year.

The winner of the CJHL Top Goaltender Award is scheduled to be announced prior to the Royal Bank Cup national Junior A championships, which get underway on May 13 in Cobourg, Ont.