Stead named best Junior A goalie in Canada

The 2016-17 hockey season is one netminder Kristian Stead is never going to forget.

Back in March, the 20-year-old Merritt minor hockey product was chosen the Most Valuable Player and playoff MVP for his Nipawin Hawks team in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

Stead led the Hawks to a regular-season record of 40-15-2-1 and a first-place tie in the SJHL’s Sherwood Division (with the Flin Flon Bombers), and a 7-4 record in the playoffs (good for third place overall behind Flin Flon and the champion Battleford North Stars).

A few week’s later, Stead was named the Most Valuable Player and Top Goaltender for the entire SJHL. His regular-season stats included a league-leading 29 wins and 0.936 save-percentage, and an impressive 1.97 goals-against-average. He recorded seven shutouts in his 42 starts, including three in a row on Jan. 25, 29 and Feb. 3.

In April, Stead accepted a prestigious NCAA Division 1 scholarship to attend the University of Alaska-Anchorage. He will begin playing for the Seawolves in September of this year.

Stead’s crowning achievement in this season-to-remember came last month when he was selected the top Junior A goalie in Canada for 2016-17. The announcement was made by the Canadian Junior Hockey League during the Royal Bank Cup national championships in Cobourg, Ont. on May 17. Stead beat out five other outstanding nominees from the nine Junior A leagues in Canada.

“It’s all been pretty surreal,” said Stead, who is home in Merritt for the summer. “It’s been a pretty exciting year, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity I had in Nipawin, and the way things panned out. It couldn’t have gone any better.”

Stead was quick to thank others for his accomplishments.

“The success I had was generated by the people I surrounded myself with,” he said. “It was a great group back in Nipawin, from the coaches to the players and the fans. And of course, there’s my parents and family. They’re sort of the backbone of it all.”

As has become the norm in this day and age, Stead learned about his national award via social media.

“I knew that I had been nominated, and that alone was pretty exciting, but I definitely wasn’t anticipating winning the final award. I was sitting at work, and a friend texted me — telling me that I had won. I guess the CJHL announced it on Twitter.”

Stead played all of his minor hockey in Merritt. He was also a star lacrosse player. In his final season of midget, Stead elected to join the 100 Mile House Wranglers of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League. He would play two full seasons for the Junior B club. Both seasons, Stead was an AP (affiliate player) with the Merritt Centennials and actually made two starts with his hometown club.

When the chance to play Junior A in Nipawin presented itself, Stead didn’t hesitate.

“Looking back, I have no regrets about heading out to Saskatchewan,” he said. “An opportunity presented itself. I thought it was a good fit for me, so I jumped all over it.”

It would be safe to say, Stead never looked back. He very quickly took over the starter’s role for the Hawks, and appeared in a total of 113 regular-season and playoff games for the club over the next two seasons. His outstanding performances night-in and night-out caught the attention of scouts from NCAA schools, and in particular Alaska-Anchorage.

“Each year, at the beginning of the season, they have an SJHL Showcase, and a lot of coaches and scouts are there,” explained Stead. “After one of our games at this season’s showcase, I spoke with Seawolves assistant coach Chris Kamal. He said that he had enjoyed my play in the game he watched, and that they would be keeping an eye on me throughout the season.”

Stead would meet twice more with Seawolves’ personnel during the year.

“Then they phoned me up and said they’d like to offer me a scholarship. I took a couple of days to think about it. It was definitely a big decision, so I gave it lots of thought. When I got back to them, I said I’d be pleased to come and play for [the Seawolves] next season.”

Stead was fortunate that one of the current members of the Alaska-Anchorage team is a former Nipawin player.

“Tad Kozun is a buddy of mine, and I trained with him one summer,” said Stead.

“He was a great source. Any questions I had, I could run by him. He was a huge help to me in making my decision.”

Matt Thomas, the Seawolves head coach, is looking forward to having Stead on his roster.

“Kristian will be a big addition to our team,” Thomas said. “He proved himself as a junior player with the accolades he received. More importantly, we feel he can provide us with depth next year and challenge to be our starter. We have very high hopes for him as he enters our program this fall.

“Kristian is obviously a talented goaltender, but more importantly he has the commitment and character that will strengthen our team and push us to new heights” said Thomas.

“That competitiveness will serve him well as a Division 1 goalie.”

The Seawolves’ line-up going into the 2017-18 NCAA season includes just one returning netminder — senior Olivier Mantha, who played one season for the Penticton Vees (2013-14) prior to heading to university. Stead is excited about the challenges that lie ahead.

“Like any goalie, you want to get your foot in the door. You want the opportunity to play, and when you get it, to play well. I’m looking forward to learning from Olivier, and pushing him. You always want to build a good relationship with your goalie partner, but at the end of the day, you want to be the guy that’s getting the call in net.”

Alaska-Anchorage plays in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association of the NCAA, and has a far-flung travel schedule that includes Michigan Tech, Bowling Green (Ohio), and Alabama-Huntsville.

Stead is working for the City of Merritt’s maintenance department this summer. When he’s not on the job, he can be found working out at the gym.

“I’m doing everything I can to prepare for the season,” he said. “I’ll definitely be working with my goalie coach (Jamie McCaig). He’s a great guy on and off the ice. I’ll be skating whenever I have a chance in Kelowna, in Williams Lake, and maybe a bit on the Island.

“I’m definitely excited about everything that lies ahead, and can’t wait to get started.”