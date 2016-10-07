Steelworkers union alleges threats from Teck Highland Valley for workers volunteering at food bank

By: Dale Bass, KTW

The union representing workers at Highland Valley is angry some of its members have been threatened with discipline for volunteering at the Kamloops Food Bank.

United Steelworkers Local 7619 president Kyle Wolff said the group went on a union leave — which means the Steelworkers would reimburse Highland Valley for the lost time so they could do the volunteer work.

“Some of them were also there on some of their own time, too,” Wolff said.

“But we’re in bargaining and this is just petty bullying tactics by a mega corporation.”

Teck is looking into the situation in which some of its employees took a union leave to volunteer at the Kamloops Food Bank.

Peter Martell, Teck Highland Valley’s environment and community affairs manager, said it is “a good assumption” when asked if the crux of the investigation it is now conducting into leaves by union members lies in interpretation of the contract.

Wolff said his union representative asked him to write down all the charitable work the union members do “and it’s a long list.”

“This bullying may be effective in threatening workers in developing countries where Teck operates copper mines, but it won’t work here,” said Wolff.

“Teck may believe this is the way big global corporations are supposed to act, but it’s fundamentally un-Canadian.

“Whether it’s through our contributions to local food banks, the United Way or through our Steelworkers Humanity Fund, our commitment to our neighbours is steadfast and unwavering,” noted Wolff.

“It’s sad we can’t say the same for Teck Corporation.”

Wolff pointed to another disagreement between the union and employer — who began bargaining a new contract in August — that has seen two union bargaining committee members docked pay for leaving bargaining for a few hours.

Again, Wolff said, Steelworkers reimburses the wages to Teck for bargaining time.

Each person had a family emergency, Wolff said.

Martell said he could not comment on Wolff’s complaint that two of the union’s bargaining committee members were docked pay when they had to leave the talks for emergency family matters.