Stock car racing season comes to a muddy end

Two days of heavy rain failed to totally wash out this season’s final weekend of stock car racing at the Merritt Speedway.

While the first round of action in the Bill John Memorial event had to be cancelled on Saturday, the skies cleared sufficiently on Thanksgiving Sunday to allow a full slate of races to be run. Close to $7,000 in prize money was up for grabs.

It was a jam-packed schedule, too, with a record 61 car-and-driver combinations in attendance from all over B.C. and even parts of Alberta.

The hobby class alone had some 20 cars — necessitating no fewer than five separate five-lap dashes — while an extra class was needed to accommodate a group of mini stock vehicles that had made the long journey from Rimby in the Wild Rose province.

While the quarter-mile track at the Merritt Speedway held up remarkably well given all the moisture that had fallen, pit row was another matter. Mini lakes dotted the service area, and more than a few cars had to be pushed or pulled through the gumbo to and from the start/finish line.

In a very competitive four-cylinder bomber division, Langley’s Travis George made it a clean sweep — winning the ‘A’ dash, the 10-lap heat and the 30-lap main events.

It was a similar situation in the six-and-eight cylinder bomber division, as Merritt’s own Alex Ruttan reigned supreme — winning all three races and even recording the fastest lap time for the class.

Veteran drivers Rick Tourand from Surrey and Darren Lemky from Williams Lake waged a great two-car battle in the street class, each winning a dash title, Tourand the heat and Lemky the main.

Given the number of competitors in the hobby division, it wasn’t a surprise to see the wealth shared around. All five dashes included, a total of eight different drivers took the checkered flag: Corey Price (Williams Lake), Rob Rose (Lower Nicola), Clayton Scott (Kamloops), Grant Powers (Prince George), Amy Parsons (Merritt), Garnet Grimard (Williams Lake), Jack Goddyn (Kamloops) and Jason Howlett (Quesnel).

The mini stock class was mostly an Alberta affair; however, a few B.C. drivers enter the division to make things interesting.

A trio of prairie boys, Ryan Ellis (Edmonton), Kris Evans (Sturgeon County) and Ciody Bunting (Rimby), took the dash and heat races respectively. It was Merritt’s own Amy Parsons who prevented an Alberta sweep in the mini stock class, taking the main event.

Parsons was busy on Sunday, as she ran her #99 car in both the hobby and mini stock classes. In addition to winning the one main event, she also posted the fastest lap during the time trials at the beginning of the afternoon at 17.236 seconds.

With the racing season complete, the local stock car association is already making preparations for its year-end awards banquet on November 5 at the civic centre. Tickets are available by contacting Suzanne Snider at 250-936-9296.