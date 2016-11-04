- Stolen smokes investigation butted out for nowPosted 31 mins ago
- Changes coming to parking provision in zoning bylawPosted 3 hours ago
- RCMP to provide stats on strategic prioritiesPosted 20 hours ago
- Gun amnesty yields 11 firearmsPosted 21 hours ago
- Cents in search of success on the islandPosted 1 day ago
- Stolen tools have police searching for suspectsPosted 1 day ago
- Sport of fly fishing netting considerable attentionPosted 1 day ago
- NewLeaf will not return to Kamloops in 2016, company official confirmsPosted 2 days ago
- Candidates set for Nooaitch electionPosted 2 days ago
- Shelter opening delayedPosted 3 days ago
Stolen smokes investigation butted out for now
The Merritt RCMP have concluded their investigation into the theft of $1,900 worth of cigarettes stolen from a gas station in Shulus last month due to a lack of new evidence.
The break-in occurred at Johnny’s on the Rez at about 3 a.m. on the morning of Oct. 15.
“An alarm came in [and] members attended within 10 [to] 15 minutes,” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.
She said a window to the building had been broken, and only cigarettes were taken in the robbery. Surveillance camera footage showed what appears to be a Ford Explorer type vehicle in the driveway, but police were not able to obtain a clear photo of a license plate or suspect.
Dunsmore said a similar incident took place in Lytton a few days earlier.
She said the investigation into the theft has been concluded pending any further information.
“Lytton doesn’t have any further information on theirs and we didn’t get any further information on ours,” said Dunsmore.
Anyone with any information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.