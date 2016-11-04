Stolen smokes investigation butted out for now

The Merritt RCMP have concluded their investigation into the theft of $1,900 worth of cigarettes stolen from a gas station in Shulus last month due to a lack of new evidence.

The break-in occurred at Johnny’s on the Rez at about 3 a.m. on the morning of Oct. 15.

“An alarm came in [and] members attended within 10 [to] 15 minutes,” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

She said a window to the building had been broken, and only cigarettes were taken in the robbery. Surveillance camera footage showed what appears to be a Ford Explorer type vehicle in the driveway, but police were not able to obtain a clear photo of a license plate or suspect.

Dunsmore said a similar incident took place in Lytton a few days earlier.

She said the investigation into the theft has been concluded pending any further information.

“Lytton doesn’t have any further information on theirs and we didn’t get any further information on ours,” said Dunsmore.

Anyone with any information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.