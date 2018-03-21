Stolen SUV on fire off Highway 97C

by Dara Hill

A stolen SUV went up in flames along Highway 97C on March 17.

The vehicle, a beige 2013 GMC terrain, was registered in Saskatchewan and later reported stolen in Kelowna. It was discovered on fire in the highway maintenance area at the Loon Lake exit near Merritt at approximately 5:00 p.m.

The vehicle was discovered due to the smoke that was visible from the highway, RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore said.

“Somebody driving by saw it, then pulled into the exit at the highway’s maintenance yard and found the vehicle on fire,” Dunsmore said.

There appeared to be nobody else around, and the vehicle was completely burned by the time the witness arrived.

That same evening, a 2003 grey Nissan Maxima was reported stolen near Spring Street in Merritt around 5:30 p.m. It’s unknown whether the two incidents are related.