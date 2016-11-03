Stolen tools have police searching for suspects

About $5,500 worth of tools were stolen from a storage container over the weekend.

Yesterday (Nov. 2) Merritt RCMP received word of a break-in on Pooley Avenue that is believed to have occurred between Oct. 30 and 31.

“Three storage containers were broken into, locks were cut, but only one of the containers actually held any items in it,” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

Among the items taken was a Yamaha generator, a Stihl chainsaw and trimmer, a Yamaha pressure washer, two water pumps and a number of other hand tools.

Police are currently examining surveillance footage from the street, but there are no suspects at this time.

“We have a list of the items and serial numbers, and we’re asking [the public] to keep an eye out for them if somebody’s trying to sell them or if they have any information,” Dunsmore said.

Anyone with any information regarding stolen items is asked to contact the RCMP detachment at 250-378-4262 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.