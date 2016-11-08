Stolen vehicle recovered

A stolen vehicle can now be returned to its owner in Merritt after being found by police in the Lower Mainland.

The Merritt RCMP is reporting that a vehicle stolen from a residence on Seyom Crescent has been recovered by police in Surrey.

A grey 1998 Honda Civic was reported stolen from a residence on Seyom Crescent in Merritt sometime overnight between Oct. 27 and 28, but was found in the Lower Mainland on Nov. 4.

RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore said the Surrey RCMP notified the Merritt detachment that they found the stolen vehicle.

“It looks like it did have occupants in it [at the time], so they’re probably looking at charges of possession of stolen property,” Dunsmore said.