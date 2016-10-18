Stolen vehicle turns up crashed near Merritt

A stolen vehicle from the Lower Mainland was discovered abandoned and in a ditch off the side of Highway 5A south of Merritt.

Police were notified of the abandoned white 2013 Volkswagen Golf on Friday (Oct. 14), and found it had been reported stolen out of North Vancouver earlier in the week, RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore told the Herald.

“The car had gone off the road into a ditch on the highway towards Princeton and broke through a fence,” Dunsmore said. “There was some damage to the vehicle.”

Anyone with any information regarding the vehicle can contact Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.