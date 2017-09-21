- ALR reforms ahead for NDPPosted 7 hours ago
Stolen vehicles recovered near Coquihalla Highway
Local police recovered a couple of stolen vehicles this week that were mysteriously parked south of Merritt off the Coquihalla Highway, including one that was reported stolen from Merritt.
“One was reported stolen out of Langley and was recovered on Murray Lake Road, and [the other] had been parked for several days at the Britton Creek rest stop,” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.
The vehicle at the Britton Creek rest stop, which was recovered by police on Sept. 15, is a Honda Accord that was reported stolen from Houston Street in Merritt just a few days earlier on Sept. 11.
“We did not have any reports of other stolen vehicles from that area, but we had the vehicle from Langley also dumped at the roadside,” said Dunsmore.
The vehicle on Murray Lake Road — located just north of the Britton Creek rest stop — was missing its license plates when it was recovered the next day (Sept. 16).
Dunsmore said finding stolen vehicles at rest stops along the Coquihalla Highway isn’t a common occurrence.