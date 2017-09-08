Stone says NDP penalizing drivers by hiking ICBC rates

By: Cam Fortems (Kamloops This Week)

The NDP government is penalizing B.C. motorists by hiking basic rates more than six per cent and not bringing in solutions laid out in a recent report, according to Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone.

Stone, former highways minister and minister responsible for ICBC under the previous B.C. Liberal government, accused the New Democrats this week of re-announcing measures he started in order to bring down costs, including increased use of red light cameras and cracking down on distracted driving.

Instead of looking at measures in the recent Ernst and Young report commissioned by the Liberals, the government is hitting drivers on the basic and optional side of insurance, Stone said.

Like the NDP, Stone has ruled out photo radar and no-fault insurance, both options in the report. But there are a suite of other possible measures, he said, including capping financial awards for minor injuries and instead focusing on medical treatment.

The NDP is placing blame for ICBC’s financial woes on the former Liberal government, which oversaw it for 16 years. But Stone said Minister of Justice and Attorney-General David Eby “needs to come up with a credible plan” beyond hiking rates.

The province reported ICBC had its largest ever loss last year, amounting to a half-billion dollars.

Eby said in a statement the increase is far less than what would have come under the Liberals.

“Our commitment to British Columbians is to make life more affordable for them — forcing a 20 per cent rate increases on drivers is a non-starter,” Eby said.

ICBC will apply to the B.C. Utilities Commission (BCUC) for a basic rate increase of 6.4 per cent, or $57 per year for the average driver. There will also be an increase in the optional extended coverage rate of 3.1 per cent for the first quarter, with quarterly increases of 2.2 per cent to a maximum of 9.6 per cent.

Drivers that have both basic and optional coverage — most drivers, according to Eby — will face a blended rate hike of eight per cent, or $130 annually, on average.

The rate increases will take effect Nov. 1. The basic increase will be made on an interim basis, subject to the BCUC’s approval of the rate increase application.

Last year’s basic rate hike was 4.9 per cent.