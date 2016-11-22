Sudden death being investigated by BC Coroners Service

Police are reporting the sudden death of a resident at the Coldwater Hotel occurred today (Nov. 22).

The death is not considered to be suspicious and is now being investigated by the BC Coroners Service.

“We don’t know what killed him,” said RCMP Cpl. Derek Francis. “The person had some pretty complex medical issues on top of some substance issues.”

Police responded to a 911 call at about 9:35 a.m. at the hotel this morning where a man had passed away in his room, Francis said.

He said the man passed away prior to the RCMP’s arrival on scene.

“Once the coroner takes over, they decide if they can determine a cause of death. If they’re unable to determine a cause of death, that’s when they do an autopsy,” Francis said.

He said the BC Coroners Service is now trying to determine a cause of death.