Sudden death being investigated
A sudden death in Merritt is now being investigated by the BC Coroner’s Service.
Merritt RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore confirmed that a man in his late 40s was found deceased this morning (Jan. 19) at his residence on Ponderossa Avenue.
The cause of death is undetermined at this time.
“The coroner, will do a toxicology report because that’s what they do now, but if that comes back negative they’ll have to do an autopsy,” said Dunsmore.
No other information is being released ate this time.