Sudden death ruled an accident due to intoxication

The death of a 34-year-old Merritt man has been ruled an accident caused by extreme intoxication.

RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming said the man, who is from the Coldwater reserve, passed away on the morning of Nov. 12 while staying with some friends overnight at a local trailer park after a night of drinking.

“He was sleeping on his back [and] basically threw up and drowned in his own vomit,” said Flemming.

“He passed out at 2 o’clock and at 4 o’clock he was [heard] snoring loudly. [Then] one of the friends, [who] was going to the bathroom, [noticed] the snoring had stopped, so she tried to wake him up, but he would not respond, so she panicked and called 911,” Flemming said, adding that paramedics could not revive the man.

The police report notes the man had told his friends before passing out that he drank a flat of beer, Flemming said.

Flemming said the man had issues with alcohol and was well known to police.