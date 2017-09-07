Summer camp introduces youngsters to the diversity of dance

The second-to-last week of summer holidays was a busy one for many local dance students as the Love To Dance (LTD) Academy in Merritt held its annual dance camp from Aug. 21 to 25.

Youngsters enrolled in the five-day camp had the opportunity to partake in a number of dance styles that they might not normally be exposed to in their regular classes during the rest of the year.

Jake Evans, a guest instructor from Penticton, and his young son Damien introduced the LTD students to hip hop and urban street dancing.

Evans began his dance career in his hometown of Halifax before moving out west. His performance appearances are numerous, as are the workshops he conducts regularly from coast to coast.

Calgary’s Kaitlin Mathis (formerly from Kamloops) spent two days teaching lyrical and contemporary dance, as well as tap.

Dance has taken Mathis all over the world. She is currently attending the University of Calgary, where she is studying kinesiology.

On the final day of the camp, Merritt’s Selena Voigt taught the dancers ‘pound’ — a choreographed exercise to music using sticks.

Every day of the camp, students also had the opportunity to work with instructor Allison Guichon on scenery and props for this year’s Christmas concert.