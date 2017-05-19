With summer roadwork comes delays on Coquihalla Highway

With traffic likely to increase this weekend along the Coquihalla Highway, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure warned motorists travelling along the route to expect delays all summer long.

Starting on May 23, crews will begin resurfacing the Dry Gulch Bridge south of Merritt. Meanwhile, north of Hope, work continues on constructing a chain-up area at Box Canyon. Both projects will are expected to complete by the fall, according to a press release from the ministry on May 19.

Both projects will intermittently reduce traffic down to one lane in each direction, the release went on to state.

The ministry also recommended that motorists consider an alternative route, or travel outside of peak travel times and the long weekends to avoid major delays.