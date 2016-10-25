Support recovery beds ready to be filled

Clients can now be admitted to new support recovery beds being set up in Merritt for people dealing with drug addiction.

Merritt’s ASK Wellness received one of five contracts from the Interior Health Authority (IHA) for the creation of the support recovery beds.

ASK isn’t literally receiving beds. Rather they have received funds to rent housing in a substance-free setting for those who are awaiting residential treatment, returning from treatment or transitioning to a more stable lifestyle.

The first two of six beds being established in Merritt will be available on Nov. 1.

“We have great rapport with our landlords, so we are positive that we’ll have two beds up and running for the first,” said ASK Wellness co-ordintor Stacy Wormell-Street.

She said the plan is to have the next two spaces available on Dec. 1 and the final two after that available Jan. 1, 2017.

In addition to the housing, clients must participate in a treatment program, and have a life skills worker along with a housing support worker connect with them periodically.

“We want to roll out the program slow and steady so we make sure that everybody’s getting the services they need. It’s a brand new program for us,” said Wormell-Street.

The support is all locally based as clients will partake in wellness programs facilitated here in Merritt.

From Monday to Friday clients will be required to attend things like a wellness recovery group, counselling and do lifeskills training, said Wormell-Street. Finding employment opportunities for these participants is also be part of the treatment.

After six months, ASK will meet with the respective landlords and clients to discuss if he or she is ready, willing and able to take on their own tenancy with their landlord, she said.

Those who fail to participate in the wellness programming may be discharged from the program altogether if they fail to comply after multiple interventions.

The six support recovery beds are the first of their kind in Merritt and will be located at residences scattered throughout the city.

People interested in more information about accessing this support can contact ASK Wellness in Merritt at 250-315-0098.

The new spaces are meant to enhance mental health and substance use services throughout the B.C. Interior, and are part of a provincial initiative to provide 57 new beds to communities throughout the IHA.

These 57 support recovery beds are part of the IHA’s commitment back in April to create 73 new substance use treatment beds including 16 for withdrawal management.