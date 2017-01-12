Supportive housing building takes next step

A proposed three storey, 30-unit supportive housing complex for ASK Wellness took the next step towards becoming a reality on Tuesday night.

At its regular meeting, city council voted 5-1 in favour of approving the development permit, and a development variance permit for a number of parking space reductions.

Coun. Diana Norgaard excused herself from voting under a perceived conflict of interest, as she is a member of the steering committee for the project.

Coun. Brown was the lone councillor who voted in opposition to issuing the permits. She said safety concerns regarding the narrowness of the proposed facility’s driveway were voiced at an Ask Wellness open house she attended last week.

“I understood that ASK was willing to look at it with our manager and see if there was another way around that,” Brown said.

City of Merritt chief administrative officer Shawn Boven said all options were looked at, and this point of access was the widest one available.

“This is the optimum corridor for access,” said Boven.

Although approvals from council were given, there are still several boxes to check before shovels are in the ground.

The next step will be to secure a building permit, and ASK Wellness executive director Bob Hughes said construction of the building could potentially start as early as March and be occupied by the end of the year.

“I know with our open house we had some really great support from the community and this [approval] is just one step closer to seeing concrete poured,” Hughes told reporters outside council chambers Tuesday night.

However, the project has some conditions to meet before construction can begin, such as a request from the Nicola Tribal Association to conduct a field reconnaissance on the property to identify any potential cultural features that may be impacted by the proposed development.

Hughes told the Herald he’s still waiting for a response from that organization about conducting the reconnaissance.

“We’re hopeful something will come this week [and] if not we’ll be knocking on their door ourselves …. because we don’t want anything to slow us down and having First Nations input and support for this project is vital for us to proceed,” said Hughes.

The 19,400 square foot building will be built at 2270 Quilchena Avenue, and is geared towards helping those at-risk of becoming homeless.