Surrey man facing charges for assaulting Merritt police

A 19-year-old man from Surrey is facing charges of assault and uttering threats towards police officers after getting his rental car stuck in the woods near Merritt yesterday (June 22).

Anhad Virk contacted police at about 5 a.m. when his vehicle became stuck in the bushes off the Shrimpton Forest Service Road near Highway 97C, said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore told the Herald.

A tow truck was sent to find him, but was unsuccessful and he called police again at about 8 a.m.

Police officers attended the scene, and helped locate the man who had driven the rental car into a clearing, said Dunsmore.

“There were bumpers and lights and pieces of the vehicle [lying around] and he got caught up on several stumps and rocks in there,” said Dunsmore.

During his calls with dispatch, Virk indicated he had been travelling with a woman, but when asked about her whereabouts by police, his story began to change, she said.

“His story was very sporadic,” said Dunsmore. She said Virk told the police the woman had walked away, and at another point said she didn’t come with him at all and was still in Kelowna. Later on he indicated a different woman entirely had been with him, Dunsmore told the Herald.

The vehicle had been rented by a woman who had the same name as one who Virk mentioned. The Merritt officers were able to obtain phone records, and police in Kelowna located the woman in that city.

As a precautionary measure, a search and rescue crew and police dog were all dispatched and searched the area for the second woman Virk named to no avail.

“We spoke to anybody in the area that may have seen the female or him and we found no indication other than him saying there was [a woman] there,” said Dunsmore.

Virks behaviour towards police was quite aggressive, Dunsmore said, adding that officers became suspicious of the man.

“He was very erratic, his conversation was very aggressive and very gangster-like and he was ringing warning bells with the members,” said Dunsmore.

Upon further investigation, the police discovered the man was in breach of recognizance for having a knife on his person.

He was arrested and charged for the breach, but continued to be belligerent and threatened police, Dunsmore said.

“The threats were fairly extreme,” said Dunsmore. “We expect some kind of [negative] conversation but [this] was ongoing and throughout the day, and [he] was threatening one specific officer, involving family and such.”

Virk was then charged for uttering threats, and brought before a justice of the peace yesterday.

After spending the night in police custody, he’s facing even more charges.

Dunsmore said police are charging Virk with two counts of assaulting a police officer after he spit on several RCMP members and punched one in the head.

“He kept creating disturbances in cells and [officers] had to go in. He was covering the cameras, he was trying to harm himself,” said Dunsmore. “When they got in there he would react and attack.”