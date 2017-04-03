Suspected poisoning proven false

Merritt RCMP debunked poisoning as the cause of mysterious health issues an elderly woman experienced last month.

The investigation began about two weeks ago after the woman attended the hospital with some health concerns, RCMP Const. Ryan Dell told the Herald.

It was believed at the time that the woman, who is in her mid-70s, had potentially been given an opioid-based drug without her knowledge.

“A field test had been completed [by hospital staff], which gave a false positive result for the presence of opioid-based drugs,” Dell said.

“When they got those results they called us because this elderly female should not have had any opioids in her system at all, and she had no knowledge of them being in her system, so it was reported as a poisoning for lack of a better word,” said Dell.

He said field tests can be erroneous at times, and more definitive testing was completed.

“Thankfully, when that test came back it showed that there was nothing in the female’s system that shouldn’t be there,” said Dell.