Suspicious fire destroys house on Coldwater Avenue
A fire at the corner of Coldwater Avenue and May Street that gutted a house last night is being treated as suspicious.
In the early hours on Dec. 10, Merritt Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the residential block of Coldwater Avenue near May Street.
Nobody was in the house, and no firefighters were harmed as they set to work putting out the fire. No damage was done to the neighbouring structures.
Extinguishing the fire was a tad touch and go for the Merritt Fire Rescue team, as crews had to wait for the gas line to be shut off in the home before they could enter the premises, said Merritt Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson.
Firefighters were still cleaning up the site in the early afternoon on Saturday, but Tomkinson said the investigation would be turned over to the Merritt RCMP in the coming days.