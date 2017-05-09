Swan elected BCSTA president

SD 58 school board trustee Gordon Swan has been elected as the new president of the B.C. School Trustee Association (BCSTA).

The BCSTA membership voted in Swan at its annual general meeting held in Richmond last month.

Swan told the Herald he’s happy the membership believes in him as the best candidate for the job, especially given the fact that the vote for president is weighted based on student population in districts.

Swan served as vice-president for the past four years and has been a member of the BCSTA for the past decade.

Replacing him as vice-president is Stephanie Higginson of SD68 (Nanaimo-Ladysmith). Teresa Rezansoff, SD51 (Boundary) was named past president and did not seek re-election.

Elected as directors were Carolyn Broady of SD45 (West Vancouver), Alan Chell from SD19 (Revelstoke), Gloria Jackson of SD28 (Quesnel) and Donna Sargent of SD38 (Richmond).

The BCSTA is a non-profit group made up of representatives from local school boards.

Locally, the association provides professional development and legal counsel, while at the provincial level it advocates for school boards as a unified voice to government, other education partners and the public on matters affecting public education.

Members set the directions for advocacy and all other aspects of BCSTA’s work on their behalf via resolutions at the annual general meeting in the spring, and at smaller provincial council governance meetings over the year.

Swan said the BCSTA is currently looking into mental health issues, programs on child poverty, school budgets and implementing the addition of more teachers across the province, which was ordered by the supreme court.

He said that after reviewing both the BC Liberals and BC NDP platforms on education, it will be critical for whichever party forms the government to connect with school districts and trustees.

“It’s one thing to say we have so much money for this; it’s another to say how we are going to make this work in the best interest of kids,” Sawn said.

Swan said that while there are more teachers being added to school districts, more funding from government will be required to pay for the infrastructure needed to accommodate those additional hires.

“We need new classrooms, we need to renovate classrooms — we need about an additional $50 million,” said Swan.

With his own election now in the books, Swan thanks his colleagues for the trust they’ve placed in him and the board of directors.

“The BCSTA is bigger than the sum of our parts – our strength is in our diversity, and we look forward to representing our local communities and addressing the particular needs of students across the province,” he said in a press release.