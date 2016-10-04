Swapping rails for trails could be lucrative for Merritt

The modern history of the Nicola Valley has been shaped by the winding set of railroad lines which criss-cross the Interior from Hope to Castlegar.

Now, the Thompson-Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) aims to transform rails into trails and breathe new life into the region by developing the network of old railroads throughout the region into a world class hiking route.

Envisioned as part of their tourism review in 2012, the Rail Trails tourism project is a massive undertaking from the regional tourism authority. Once completed, a contiguous line of hiking trails from Castlegar to Hope will stretch 650 kilometres, while the entire network of trails will measure over 900 kilometres long.

Developing a world class hiking route along abandoned railways is a big undertaking, admits TOTA president and CEO Glenn Mandziuk, but added that the organization has already made headway by winning formal endorsements from each regional district which contains a piece of the proposed network of trails.

“It’s very positive from all the regional districts,” said Mandziuk. “We’re now in the process of implementation — this year our focus is on inventorying all the products that currently exist along the trail.”

The grand vision for the project, dubbed the “Rails Trails tourism strategy,” would see a network of businesses situated along the trail, in prime location to cater to the needs of the hikers, said Mandziuk. He envisions the project as B.C.’s answer to the El Camino trail, which runs across Spain, and regularly sees more than 200,000 hikers brave the pilgrimage each year.

If completed, Merritt could stand to form a sort of nexus for the rail trails, given the city’s geographic location in the Southern Interior, said Mandziuk.

“We the section particularly from Brookmere up to Merritt, Merritt to Spence’s Bridge, Merritt to Nicola, and Merritt to Hope as a key component of this trail,” he explained. “We see the opportunity for Merritt, particularly being strategically located as a hub for the western edge of the Kettle Valley Railway.”

Part of the work for TOTA includes utilizing their new aboriginal tourism specialist, Greg Hopf, who will consult with First Nations communities along the trail to discuss how to maximize the benefits to their communities as well.

“[TOTA will be] working with the various First Nations along the trail to engage each of those communities so they can maximize the benefits to their respective communities,” said Mandziuk.

During the month of October, seven supporters of the Rail Trails program will be matching public donations, up to $500,000, in an effort to complete the second stage of trail construction. The second stage construction is pegged to cost $2 million for the necessary prep work.

“It will ensure that the rock cliffs along the lakes are safe, that all environmentally sensitive areas are assessed and protected, and that proper permitting is in place for continued work on the trail,” explained Dev Fraser, a Rail trails ambassador, in a press release on the TOTA website. “This work will expedite and lower the costs of the trail construction itself.”

TOTA aims to completed the project by 2022, said Mandziuk.