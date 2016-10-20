A&M taking a holistic approach to business

Two years ago, after her business and home burned down in a fire, Renée Henry wasn’t sure she was going to stick around in Merritt.

Henry was the owner of the Earthwalker Spiritual Shop at 2075 Quilchena, and lived in a suite above the store for two years, before a fire gutted the building, which was later demolished entirely.

With no insurance on the home or her store, Henry was left to rebuild her business from — quite literally — ashes.

The process was a slow one. With much of her inventory lost in the fire, Henry set about remaking jewelry to keep her income steady while she planned for her next move.

Three months ago, another small business in town was left searching for a new home, after issues with the city’s zoning bylaws forced Mike and Nadine Jolly to move their holistic wellness company for the second time in two years.

Initially, after moving to Merritt from White Rock, the couple had set up shop in their home. But after growing their clientele and gaining a foothold in the city, the two holistic health experts were told that their business didn’t comply with the local bylaws — and would be forced to find a new space.

Though Nadine started offering yoga classes out of the old Coquihalla Middle School building — with Mike joining her shortly after — the pair were issued some more bad news: city staff once again served notice to the pair that A&M Holistic Wellness would have to find a new home.

Luckily for the Jollys, a space soon opened up in town, as the Serenity Day Spa moved out of their digs at 2049 Quilchena Avenue.

With a stable base of operations, and the knowledge of how much of a struggle it is to establish a business in Merritt without a storefront, Mike and Nadine Jolly saw the opportunity for a fresh start for Henry — and invited her to sell her merchandise through their 2049 Quilchena Avenue location.

“We always wanted a home-based business, because that’s what we had on the coast. We never intended to grow, we never intended to be inclusive with other body workers or anyone else. We just thought it would just be us,” said Nadine. “Because of circumstances, here we find ourselves in the downtown business core.”

Now, two years after a fire devastated her life, Henry is back in business, selling spiritual wares out of the A&M Holistic Wellness building. And, a few months after being dealt a bad hand, the proprietors of A&M are reaping the benefits of a holistic approach to small businesses.

“What we’ve been about, since we came to Merritt in 2008 was to support a small community in a positive way,” explained Nadine. “Renée, I had met years ago when she started her store… As we knew we were getting this space, we started to meet with talent that we really liked.”

Henry’s approach to spiritual wellness fit in well with A&M’s effort to offer a whole host of wellness practices — and the opportunity to support another embattled small business was too good to pass up, added Nadine.

What might have started as a gesture of good faith has become a business model for A&M, who have since brought in two more wellness practitioners to run programs out of their store on Quilchena — serving as a sort of incubator for small businesses in Merritt.

“What we’re trying to do is fill the space and make it a local wellness healing centre,” said Nadine.

For Henry, the new space offers her the chance to take another step forward in rebuilding what was lost in the fire.

“A lot of the clients I had before are clients at the yoga or massage therapy [offered through A&M] so it’s really quite symbiotic, we all work really well together,” said Henry. “It’s all along the same lines of health and wellness.”

Still, returning to the day-to-day work of running a business was an adjustment said Henry.

“I was very grateful that people held on for me. But it was really hard moving forward, because I was stuck in that place of being afraid to move to that next level. It just made it easier being here and having all that support,” she said.