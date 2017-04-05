Tanks stolen from NAPA Autoparts

Police are asking for the public’s help after a theft at the NAPA Autoparts store in Merritt.

Oxygen and acetylene tanks were stolen from the gas cage behind the building sometime between 10 and 12 p.m. on March 29. The oxygen tanks are green and the acetylene tanks are black with Praxair markings on them.

Police have not said how many tanks were taken or mentioned the financial cost incurred from the loss of the tanks.

The tanks are used in welding. Anyone with any information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.