Teacher could return to MSS after serving suspension

A Merritt teacher who violated professional conduct standards by sending inappropriate text messages to recently-graduated students will be returning to Merritt Secondary School after he serves a one-month suspension.

School District 58 superintendent Stephen McNiven confirmed to the Herald that Ryan Ferguson’s suspension will take effect on Oct. 1, and the teacher will also have to complete a course on respecting professional boundaries as part of the consent resolution agreement he signed with the Teacher Regulation Branch, the province’s disciplinary body for educators.

By signing the agreement, and consenting to a one-month suspension of his teaching license, Ferguson also agreed to a statement of facts included in the resolution. Those facts detail a series of incidents where Ferguson sent inappropriate messages to female students during the 2015/16 school year.

Ferguson’s misconduct stemmed from interactions he had with three female students, identified only as Students A, B and C in the consent agreement.

“In the spring of 2016, Ferguson sent Student A a private Facebook message, telling her that he had a crush on her friend, Student B. Ferguson told Student A that he had to keep his distance from Student B, but was concerned that comments he had made on Student B’s report card might upset her. He wanted Student A to tell Student B that he had not intended to be mean to her,” states the consent agreement, which is available to the public through the BCCTR website.

Ferguson also made inappropriate comments about a student’s looks, and kept in touch with students over social media following their graduation. Messaging one such student in August 2016, Ferguson suggested the then-underage girl join him.

“I’m on the reserve side of the river so no one enforces the drinking age,” Ferguson wrote to the student at the time.

The agreement noted that School District 58 opted to suspend Ferguson for three days in September 2016, and required him to attend training on establishing professional boundaries, which the teacher completed in March of 2017.

McNiven said he’s receptive to the concerns of parents and students regarding Ferguson’s conduct, and stood by the disciplinary process.

“First of all I’d like to recognize those concerns. We take these matters very seriously and it’s our expectation that once Mr. Ferguson has completed his suspension as well as his respectful boundaries course, that he is going to return and fulfill his responsibilities according to the standards the profession,” said McNiven.