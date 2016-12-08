Teachers still adjusting to curriculum changes

Changes to Foundation Skills Assessment tests are coming while the trial period for B.C.’s new curriculum for grades 10 to 12 is being extended another year.

Minister of Education Mike Bernier made the announcements recently, saying the extension of the trial period was being done to give teachers and students more time to adjust to the new curriculum.

“Teachers, principals and trustees asked for more time to work hands-on with the redesigned curriculum — and it’s the right thing to do to make sure that we get it right for our students,” said Bernier in a press release.

Delaying implementation is a move both School District 58 superintendent Christine Perkins and Nicola Valley Teachers Union president Peter Vogt see as a good decision.

“It was feeling very rushed on some level because some of the [student] assessment piece hadn’t been figured out and I think going slower and making sure it’s right is good,” said Perkins. “Teachers like like to do things well and our teachers definitely want to do things well, so I think slowing it down a little bit and rolling it out over an extra year is going to be beneficial to everybody.”

The new curriculum is moving away from being content heavy to one that involves students demonstrating their learning in different ways, such as projects and presentations.

“One of the things people are concerned about are the core competencies and getting students to self assess,” said Perkins. “How do students self assess themselves around whether they’re critically thinking? How do they self assess themselves around creativity? It’s a matter of figuring out strategies and doing it right.”

Vogt said that while teachers are happy to have the year extension, it’s something they wish the government had done at the kindergarten to Grade 9 level due to assessment concerns as well.

“There didn’t seem to be a very clear assessment piece around it,” Vogt said adding that some teachers for those grade levels weren’t prepared for some of the differences.

Implementation of the new curriculum calls for flexible learning environments, such incorporating team work in math classes, and more place-based learning such as field trips in science classes as opposed to just learning about a subject via a textbook.

This year, the new curriculum has been fully implemented in kindergarten through Grade 9 after an trial period last year.

“Curriculum in the high school years is more complex, is tied in to provincial exams and evaluated strictly, so it’s critical teachers have enough time to use the draft 10 to 12 curriculum and help shape it with their feedback,” Bernier went on to state in the release.

Arguably, the biggest change in the new high school curriculum is replacing the five provincial exams students write between Grades 10 through 12 with two new tests in literacy and numeracy.

This year, Grade 12 classes are still required to write the Language Arts provincial exam, but Perkins said the ministry has yet to decide whether Grade 11s will have to write the exam next year, as the trial period for the curriculum changes has been extended.

In the press release, Bernier also announced that students in Grades 4 and 7 will write their Foundation Skills Assessment tests (FSA) earlier starting next year.

Instead of writing FSA’s in January and February, students will write the tests in October and November.

The tests provide parents and teachers with an overview of how students are doing, and writing them earlier in the school year is designed to get a snapshot of student learning in key areas sooner, and use the results to address challenges they’re having.

“I think that’s great. I think teachers will love that too; they’ve often mentioned that it would be great to have some in that information in the fall so that you can actually make some positive change for kids throughout the rest of the year,” said Perkins.

Vogt said he thinks the earlier date seems like a bad time of the year to be doing these tests.

“It’s already a really busy time of year, you’re trying to get classes started, you’re building relationships with students and it’s just going to be another thing to throw in there to make life at that time of year a bit more difficult,” he said.

Vogt also said he doesn’t think the timing of the FSA tests is the critical issue with them.

“They’re not really delivered or done in a standard kind of way so it’s difficult to make comparisons between different classes or different schools,” Vogt said.

The year extension for the redesigned 10 to 12 curriculum will be implemented at the beginning of the 2018/19 school year based on feedback provided by teachers and educators.

“Our elementary teachers are well underway with the new curriculum [and] our secondary teachers are going to continue moving forward. They have a draft year this year where they’re giving the ministry feedback as they go along and many of them are involved in doing that directly [via email],” Perkins said.

Perkins said that despite the year extension, SD 58 is moving ahead with many initiates geared toward implementing the new curriculums such as its hockey academy and First Nations language classes.