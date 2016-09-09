Teck talks to continue next week

Negotiations between Teck and the union representing nearly 1,000 workers at the company’s Highland Valley Copper mine near Logan Lake are beginning to show signs of discord.

In a United Steelworkers (USW) bargaining update, Local 7619 president Kyle Wolff writes that the company presented the last of its non-monetary proposals this week.

Some of the 57 total proposals are minor and have been resolved, but the majority have not.

“The company has asked for major concessions in language and our rights as employees, and we will not stand for it,” wrote Wolff.

Speaking to the Herald via phone on Friday afternoon, Wolff said the company wants to discuss reducing the amount of rights unionized employees have, but that’s not a conversation the union is willing to have.

“Right now we have some of the strongest contract language probably in North America,” Wolff said. “The company has to let us have an opportunity to try to keep that work in house and they’re trying to take that language away and default straight to contractors every single time, and we’re just not willing to negotiate that type of language into our contract” he said.

In the letter Wolff described the use of casual workers and contracting work out to non-union workers as “a slap in the face for everyone who has worked so hard to ensure that this company survived the last economic downturn.”

Wolff also noted in the letter the profit the mine made last year.

In 2015, Highland Valley Copper mine made $449 million in gross profit before amortization and depreciation, up from $419 million in 2014, according to statistics contained on the company’s website.

However, last year the company announced slumping copper prices led to its decision to remove six per cent of its workforce by the end of 2016 primarily through attrition. Wolff told the Herald that the current contract stipulates that non-union contractors are to be targeted for layoffs before unionized workers.

When asked if this stipulation would be something the two sides negotiate Wolff said “ we haven’t gotten there yet.”

Wolff told the Herald there’s been no discussion regarding “how the employees at Highland Valley Copper will exist in the future.”

The current contract expires at the end of this month, but the two sides can continue talks past that point due to a continuation clause that keeps the current contract in place as negotiations continue.

The next meeting between the union and the company takes place Monday (Sept. 12).