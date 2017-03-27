Teenager flown to hospital after being hit by truck

A 13-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital this afternoon after being hit by a pickup truck while riding his bike on Voght Street between Central Elementary School and Priest Avenue.

The teenage boy was conscious as he was being loaded into the ambulance said Merritt Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson.

Emergency crews could be seen tending to the patient at about 12:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Both Tomkinson and RCMP Const. Brodie Ferris said they were unsure of the boy’s condition at the scene.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the truck, remained at the scene and is co-operating with police, Const. Vickie Taylor with Central Interior Traffic Services (CITS) told the Herald.

Taylor said she couldn’t say how fast the vehicle was going because police are still actively investigating the incident.

She said the 13-year-old was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, and the extent of his injuries are not known at this time. She said police don’t believe the injuries are life threatening.

“We want to remind everyone that cyclists have to abide by the rules of the road and that people riding bicycles can be unpredictable, so [drivers] need to be extra cautious around cyclists,” Taylor said.

At the scene, a man who identified himself as the boy’s father was heard yelling that people drive too fast down Voght Street. An onlooker, who lives in the area, echoed the man’s sentiment to the Herald.

The incident occurred within the school zone, however, school zones are not currently in effect due to spring break this week, according to local police.