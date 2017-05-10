Tegart claims victory, another term

BC Liberals fall one seat shy of majority, though some ridings could flip after recounts.

In Fraser-Nicola, the results were about the same as last time, but the 2017 provincial election as a whole was almost too close to call.

Incumbent Liberal candidate Jackie Tegart won her second consecutive election to reclaim her seat as MLA for the Fraser-Nicola riding, defeating NDP candidate Harry Lali with 42.4 per cent of the vote compared to his 36.6 per cent.

Tegart won the riding by 706 votes — 6,181 compared to Lali’s 5,475 — which was a slightly larger margin of victory than the 2013 race when she unseated Lali as MLA.

“We’re really pleased with the support that we’ve seen in all the communities [in the riding],” Tegart said, adding that she intends to represent every constiuent and not just her supporters.

“I want people to know that election times are different than when we’re doing the work in the riding,” she said.

Tegart said health care appeared to be the number one issue amongst voters in the riding and she sees that as the top priority heading into her next term.

“I’m looking forward to sitting down with people in each of the communities that are interested in talking about that issue and have some possible solutions for us to consider,” she told the Herald.

Tegart said she’s also looking forward to the completion of the expanding the emergency room at the Merritt Hospital, road construction in Lilooet and a number of other projects in the riding.

“I think we’ve done a lot of good work, and I’m looking forward to the next four years,” said Tegart.

But election night was not as decisive for the rest of the province as it was the first minority government result in 65 years.

The Liberals were elected in 43 of 87 ridings while the NDP claimed 41 and the Green Party took home three.

Given the results, the Liberals are poised to form a minority government, but the results could change in the coming weeks as absentee ballots still need to be counted and several ridings, where the vote was close, will have recounts. The NDP lead the Courtney-Comox by just nine votes.

The final count of the 41st B.C. election will take place between May 22 and May 24.

To form a majority government a party needs 44 seats in the legislature.

“We have won the popular vote, and we have won the most seats, and with absentee ballots still to come, I am confident they will strengthen our margin of victory,” current premier Christy Clark said to a room of supporters following the election results.

The BC Liberals have formed majority governments in every election since 2001.

Speaking to his supporters after the results rolled in, NDP leader John Horgan seemed confident a change in government was coming.

“British Columbians have waited 16 years for a government that works for them, and we’re going to have to wait a little longer until all the votes are counted,” he said.

The election was a historic one for the Green Party, winning three seats for the first time, and now hold the balance of power. Party leader Andrew Weaver has said they are open to working with the other parties.

In Fraser Nicola, the Green Party candidate Arthur Green claimed just 2,336 votes (16 per cent), while Social Credit candidate Michael Henshall had 573 votes (four per cent).