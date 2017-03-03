Tegart, Clark unveil rural economic development strategy at NVIT

B.C.’s premier Christy Clark dropped by the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology on Friday, touting her party’s multi-faceted plan to improve the local economies of rural communities in British Columbia.

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart, as well as Donna Barnett, minister of state for rural economic development, were also on hand at the event — which was heavy on funding announcements, but light on specifics as they applied to Merritt.

“What is good for rural British Columbia, is good for all of British Columbia,” said Clark during her remarks in the trades building at NVIT. “This is where the bulk of our wealth comes from.”

Clark’s address was highlighted by the announcement of a new $40-million investment from the province in providing access to high speed internet to rural and remote communities. Clark also announced that the Rural Dividend Fund would be extended to four years, and replenished with another $25 million in provincial cash.

“We need to make sure we are investing in people, and getting to yes on projects that will allow communities like this one to thrive, and in turn, allow places like Victoria, Vancouver and Kelowna to thrive as well, because we depend so much on you,” said Clark.

The Rural Dividend Fund was a provincial program launched in 2016, when the BC Liberals committed to making $75 million available to community groups and rural municipalities over a three-year period.

Seven different projects in the Fraser-Nicola riding have qualified for the Rural Development Fund, representing an investment of more than $500,000 across all the projects. The City of Merritt, for example, received $100,000 from the program during the latest intake period, to pay for a variety of studies examining the impact from the closure of the Tolko Industries sawmill in December last year.

The premier also committed $10 million towards supporting new land-management initiatives in rural communities, aimed specifically at curbing the loss of crops due to invasive plant species.

Other new funding announced at the event included $106,200 to school district 58 to purchase trades equipment for secondary schools in the Nicola-Similkameen area.

Following the premier’s prepared remarks, Clark was asked about how the province’s rural economic development strategy would create jobs in the communities of the Nicola Valley and Merritt in particular.

“For example, extending the internet access — people have to dig it up and put the fibre-optic in the ground. We think that will create thousands of jobs across the province, and hundreds in the region. The reforestation plan — $150-million — that’s 3,000 jobs across the province. In this region, obviously an area really hard hit by the pine beetle, you’ll probably see more jobs here than other places in the province as a result of that,” replied Clark. “This investment in infrastructure is the immediate stimulus — the longer term support is supporting projects like Kinder Morgan.”

Asked if the province had a plan to fix the doctor shortages in rural communities like Merritt at the same time as the economic development strategy was targeting growth, Clark stated that providing more health care choices in rural municipalities could be one way to address the issue.

“The vision for health care in smaller communities — and not even smaller ones, I mean it’s true in Kelowna and Prince George too — is to build a model of care based on a group model. Rather than having to necessarily see a doctor for every visit, perhaps you need to see the nurse practitioner, perhaps you need to see the physiotherapist, perhaps you need to see the nutritionist,” said Clark. “Just like you want to make sure you get the right log to the right mill, we want to get the right patient to the right practitioner.”