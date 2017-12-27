TEGART: Resiliency key to 2017

January is upon us, and with it comes a fresh start and time to reflect on the past year. It has been an interesting year for Interior B.C., one that has been difficult for many who had to deal with devastating floods and wildfires.

Even though the seasons have changed, recovery from the damage that these disasters have caused is far from over.

For those affected, the Red Cross has begun phase two of their wildfire support initiative, targeting small businesses, First Nations businesses, and those with traditional cultural livelihoods located on-reserve. Those that are in need may see up to a maximum of $18,500 in support under this program. Applications for phase two can be made online at bcfiressmallbusiness.ca and are being accepted until April 6th, 2018.

Despite the many challenges we have faced, I am so proud to be a part of a resilient community that is focused on the opportunities that lie ahead in 2018.

I am looking forward to seeing important projects that were started with the BC Liberals continue, like the Ten Mile Slide project, which will create jobs and make travel safer in our region. The work that will be done will help stabilize the area and ensure that future maintenance costs are kept in check.

I am very pleased that upgrades to the emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital are underway. Upgrades include expanded trauma and treatment areas, and a dedicated ambulance entrance, all of which will help the hospital triage and treat patients more efficiently.

In addition to providing better service to the Nicola Valley corridor, the hospital upgrades will work to attract and retain doctors and other health professionals to our rural communities. It is going to be a great year!

Wishing you all the best.

Jackie Tegart is the MLA for Fraser-Nicola