Tennis court lights on council’s radar
City council plans to discuss the idea of adding lights at the tennis courts off Juniper Drive at budget meetings scheduled to take place in the new year.
At the Dec. 6 council meeting council unanimously approved discussing the idea during their annual budget meetings.
Coun. Dave Baker advised that the city discuss the idea with neighbouring residents such as those living in the Eldorado trailer park.
Coun. Ginny Prowal questioned the idea of installing lights at the city facility, which the Merritt and District Tennis Club rents.
“How much would they be using it? I would think that most of the tennis would be going on in the summer time when [it’s] light [out] very late anyways,” said Prowal.
When an item is scheduled to be discussed at a budget meeting, it is not a sure thing. Council will consider the idea, having been provided with additional information from staff.