- Seeger chosen playoff MVPPosted 1 hour ago
- Risteau, Berger rookie all-starsPosted 1 hour ago
- Community Arts Council outlines ambitious plan for 2017Posted 2 hours ago
- Chiefs-Vees in Fred Page finalPosted 2 hours ago
- NVSC members enjoy success in ParksvillePosted 4 hours ago
- Accused in fatal hit and run of Kamloops teen back behind bars after arrest on Vancouver IslandPosted 24 hours ago
- Master plans approved for parks, cemeteryPosted 24 hours ago
- LNIB byelection this SaturdayPosted 1 day ago
- Trailers marked with vulgar graffitiPosted 2 days ago
- Truck, tools stolen from Nicola RanchPosted 2 days ago
Tennis season moves outdoors
After a very successful indoor season during the winter months at the Coquihalla Middle School gymnasium, the local Merritt and District Tennis Club is in the process of returning to their regular home — the outdoor courts located adjacent to the Merritt Golf and Country Club.
The MDTC facility has four excellent full-sized courts, that are available for members play during daylight hours, seven days a week.
The tennis club has several play dates and tournaments scheduled for the coming season. The first is the annual Icebreaker on the April 22 and 23 weekend. Men’s and ladies’ doubles will be played on the Saturday, and mixed doubles on the Sunday.
The tennis club is also preparing to host three free clinics for beginning players. The dates for the clinics are Tuesday, May 2, Wednesday, May 3 and Tuesday, May 9.
Each free clinic will run from 5 to 6 p.m., with expert instruction provided by long-time MDTC members Harbans Sandhu and Jean Belleau.
Clinic participants are asked to bring their own racquet, and wear appropriate non-marking court shoes.
Anyone interested in attending one or more of the clinic can just show up at the tennis courts on the stated dates, or contact Sandhu in advance at 250-378-5687.
Those interested in learning more about MDTC activities and membership costs are asked to contact club secretary Diane Quinn at 250-378-4501 or go to merritttennis.wordpress.com.