Seeger chosen playoff MVP The Merritt Centennials announced last week that 21-year-old forward Stephan... Posted 3 hours ago

Risteau, Berger rookie all-stars On April 4, the British Columbia Hockey League announced the... Posted 3 hours ago

Community Arts Council outlines ambitious plan for 2017 The Nicola Valley Community Arts Council (NVCAC) is set to... Posted 3 hours ago

Chiefs-Vees in Fred Page final It comes as no great surprise that the Chilliwack Chiefs... Posted 3 hours ago

Tennis season moves outdoors After a very successful indoor season during the winter months... Posted 3 hours ago

Test of Mettle this weekend A total of 12 high school girls’ soccer teams will... Posted 3 hours ago