Test of Mettle this weekend

By on April 20, 2017
The Merritt Secondary School girls’ soccer team, coached by Guy Dugas, will be going into their home tournament on the weekend brimming with confidence, after going undefeated and finishing first at a tournament in Hope on April 7 and 8. (Photo submitted)

A total of 12 high school girls’ soccer teams will converge on the playing fields at Merritt Secondary and Central Elementary Schools for the annual MSS Test of Mettle tournament this weekend.

In addition to the host Panthers, visiting sides will be from Surrey Christian, Correlieu (Quesnel), Hope, Fraser Lake, Fort St. James, Lake District (Burns Lake), Cedars Christian (Prince George), Ashcroft, Osoyoos, Pender Harbour on the Sunshine Coast and Pemberton.

Action gets underway  at 11:30 a.m. on Friday and continues through until 5:30 p.m. Games resume at 9 a.m. on Saturday and wrap up with the finals beginning at 2:15 p.m.

Merritt Secondary plays its round-robin games at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Friday, and at 9 and 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The Panthers finished second last year in their home tournament — their best finish ever at the Test of Mettle event. They lost 3-0 to Osoyoos in the championship game.

