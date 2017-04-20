- Seeger chosen playoff MVPPosted 1 hour ago
Test of Mettle this weekend
A total of 12 high school girls’ soccer teams will converge on the playing fields at Merritt Secondary and Central Elementary Schools for the annual MSS Test of Mettle tournament this weekend.
In addition to the host Panthers, visiting sides will be from Surrey Christian, Correlieu (Quesnel), Hope, Fraser Lake, Fort St. James, Lake District (Burns Lake), Cedars Christian (Prince George), Ashcroft, Osoyoos, Pender Harbour on the Sunshine Coast and Pemberton.
Action gets underway at 11:30 a.m. on Friday and continues through until 5:30 p.m. Games resume at 9 a.m. on Saturday and wrap up with the finals beginning at 2:15 p.m.
Merritt Secondary plays its round-robin games at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Friday, and at 9 and 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The Panthers finished second last year in their home tournament — their best finish ever at the Test of Mettle event. They lost 3-0 to Osoyoos in the championship game.