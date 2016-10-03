Theatre society gets boost from Rural Dividend

The Nicola Valley Community Theatre Society (NVCTS) is adding another $100,000 to the pot.

The group received the grant money from the provincial government’s Rural Dividend fund, which will be put towards architectural design costs for the movie theatre and performing arts centre it’s trying to erect downtown. The total project cost is estimated at $5 million.

NVCTS director Rich Hodson said the society was notified via email at the beginning of the month that their application to the fund was successful.

The $100,000 should help NVCTS check off the phase two box (architecture costs) on its sign located at the corner of Garcia Street and Coutlee Avenue where they hope to one day build the theatre.

“I think we can. We’ve got enough money in the bank with the $100,000 to complete that phase now,” Hodson said.

Engineering and construction costs are what NVCTS will target next Hodson told the Herald.

A single applicant to the Rural Dividend Fund can apply for up to $100,000 for community-driven projects, but must contribute at least 20 per cent of the total project cost. Individuals and groups can also partner together and apply for up to $500,000, but must contribute 40 per cent of the total project cost.

Hodson said NVCTS didn’t apply for the $500,000 option because the group couldn’t find a partner before needing to meet the application deadline.

“We had talked to the City [of Merritt], but they didn’t want to partner with us,” Hodson said.

The theatre society is still attempting to receive charitable status from the Canada Revenue Agency in order to be able to give tax receipts to donors, the lack of which is something members of the group say has been a stumbling block in their fundraising efforts.

In the meantime, NVCTS is looking to have the City of Merritt agree to collect donations and issue tax receipts on their behalf.

An agreement is currently being drafted by city staff that will require council approval.

The idea of selling the naming rights to the four-theatre facility as another source of funding isn’t an option the NVCTS board of directors hasn’t discussed, but it’s one that Hodson says they should look into.