Theatre Society ready for donations to be funneled through City of Merritt

The City of Merritt can now accept donations on behalf of the Nicola Valley Community Theatre Society for its proposed downtown theatre facility.

City council approved the agreement between the two parties at Tuesday’s regular council meeting (Dec. 6) by a unanimous 5-0 vote.

Councillors Diana Norgaard and Kurt Christopherson were absent from the vote due to perceived conflicts of interest. Christopherson is a director with the society and Norgaard’s family is a major financial contributor to the project.

The city will now collect donations earmarked for the creation of the facility for the next five years, but won’t release the funds to the society until shovels are in the ground and the society has shown it has secured the $3.2 million needed for construction.

“We don’t want to have the funding go to an unfinished project,” City of Merritt director of finance, Sheila Thiessen, said at the meeting.

The donations are required to be spent on furnishings and equipment for the performing arts facility and common areas, but not the three movie theatres that are to accompany it.

If the society failed to secure the funding for the facility’s construction within the five year period, the city may use the donations for a similar project.

Coun. Dave Baker asked if staff and the society had considered what other project the money would go towards if the theatre project does not get off the ground.

“I would not be very happy if something didn’t happen and I donated say $500 and the city decided to do something that [I would say] ‘I don’t want my money doing that,’” said Baker.

Thiessen said council would need to decide where those funds would be redirected.

“If we put any restrictions on [the donations] then we can’t issue a tax receipt,” said Thiessen.

The city recently partnered with the theatre society on a special circumstances grant from the B.C. Rural Dividend Fund for $3.2 million, which would cover the cost of construction.

Theatre society director Rich Hodson told the Herald the society is holding out hope that it’s successful in securing funds from the Rural Dividend program, and doesn’t currently have a backup plan for securing $3.2 million.

“I don’t know that there is one at this point, and we’re sort of pinning our hopes on [the Rural Dividend Fund],” he said.

The theatre society is a registered non-profit organization trying to build a four-bay facility along Coutlee Avenue. The building is to act as both a movie theatre and a performing arts centre.

Christopherson has told the Herald that funds from the sale of movie tickets will help support the non-profit performing arts function of the facility.

He also told the Herald the three movie theatres will be run like any other business, with regular employees paid to maintain and operate the facility.

The society has been unsuccessful so far in its attempt to gain charitable status with the Canada Revenue Agency, and says it needs to be able to issue tax receipts in order to secure more donations.

Without charitable status, the theatre society cannot issue tax receipts itself. The city is a qualified donee under the Income Tax Act and therefore can accept donations and issue those tax receipts.

At council’s direction back in September, city staff had been working with the society on an agreement where the city can accept donations on behalf of the theatre society and issue tax receipts to donors, while maintaining direction and control of the funds.

The amount of funds collected by the city will be reported to the society on a quarterly basis.