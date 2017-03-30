- Finding the leak at city hallPosted 9 hours ago
Thirtieth annual junior native hockey tournament a huge success
Twenty-seven teams from across Western Canada converged on Merritt for the four-day Nicola Valley Junior Native Hockey Tournament.
The 30th edition of the annual event featured 64 games, involving players in the initiation, atom, peewee, bantam and midget divisions.
Games were held Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at both the Shulus and Nicola Valley Memorial Arenas.
Teams from five different communities won each of the divisional titles, including the Upper Nicola Colts in the peewee category.