Thirtieth annual junior native hockey tournament a huge success

By on March 30, 2017
Tyric Fineblanket (4) from Onion Lake, Sask. scores his team’s second goal in an 11-0 victory over the Nicola Valley Warriors in midget action at the Junior Native Hockey Tournament on the weekend. Onion Lake went undefeated to take the midget title. Nicola Valley lost their starting goalie in the game, and finished sixth in the seven-team divsion. (Ian Webster/Herald).

Twenty-seven teams from across Western Canada converged on Merritt for the four-day Nicola Valley Junior Native Hockey Tournament.

The 30th edition of the annual event featured 64 games, involving players in the initiation, atom, peewee, bantam and midget divisions.

Games were held Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at both the Shulus and Nicola Valley Memorial Arenas.

Teams from five different communities won each of the divisional titles, including the Upper Nicola Colts in the peewee category.

