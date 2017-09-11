Threat made against Merritt Secondary School

A male is in police custody after threats were made against Merritt Secondary School (MSS) over social media on the weekend.

“We were able to investigate those threats immediately and took a male into custody within hours of the threats having been made,” RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore told the Herald.

The male was arrested on Saturday for uttering threats, but has not yet been charged, Dunsmore said, adding that he is an adult.

Police are not releasing any further information regarding the suspect until he appears before a judge, which is expected to occur in Kamloops tomorrow (Sept. 12).

“As far as charges, we’re holding off until we get all of the information and are able to present it before the judge,” said Dunsmore.

Police are also not commenting on the nature of the threats thats were made as their investigation is ongoing, she said.

“We need to do an in-depth investigation, look at all the different sources and determine what exactly the threat was,” said Dunsmore.

Merritt RCMP were at MSS this morning investigating and had a police cruiser stationed outside as a precaution, with patrols expected to be made in the area throughout the day.

A message from School District 58 superintendent Steve McNiven went out to parents last night notifying them that there was no immediate threat to students or staff, after having been notified of the threat by police on Saturday.

“We have been working very closely over the last 24 hours with police who have provided valuable guidance as we ensure the safety of all students and staff in our district,” McNiven stated in the message posted on the SD 58 website this morning.

Classes are in session today as scheduled.

“We ask each of you as part of our school community that if you see or hear anything that doesn’t look or feel right that you report it immediately,” McNiven went on to say in the statement.

As a precaution, students were required to enter the school via the main entrance this morning, McNiven told the Herald.

Anyone with any information on this file is asked to contact Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4241.