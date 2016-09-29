Three candidates running for LNIB chief

Members of the Lower Nicola Indian Band head to the polls this Saturday to cast their vote for the next chief and council. There are three in the running for chief, and the Herald recently spoke with each of them.

Any band member 18 and older can vote by visiting the Lower Nicola Band Hall on Oct. 1. Polls are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lower Nicola Band Hall. Advanced polls have concluded.

Spence Coutlee is a Lower Nicola Band member who works in the mining and engineering sector.

The father of two currently residents in Kamloops and decided to run for chief because, as a man with a mind for business, he believes he can bring about positive change and wealth for his fellow members.

“I think where we might be short from an administrative point of view is our understanding on how to really maximize the use of some of the benefits and opportunities that we have,” Coutlee said.

He said the band is involved in many businesses and ongoing negotiations within its traditional territory that come with the potential to create wealth, which once-realized can be applied to housing needs and social assistance.

Coutlee said that he doesn’t see himself as campaigning against the current chief, but believes that his success in the business world is an asset that the band can use in building a better future.

He said the main focus of his campaign is creating wealth for band members through transparency, accountability and inclusion of said members in ongoing business negotiations the band deals with.

Coutlee said despite being a proud membership, the Lower Nicola Indian Band is one that suffers from poverty, unemployment and housing structures that need fixing.

“We have an ongoing weight on our shoulders that needs to be lifted,” Coutlee said.

Arthur Dick is a current member of council for the LNIB and has served as chief in the past for 10 years. He said he chose to run for chief this election because there was concern regarding the current strength of the leadership from some of the band’s membership.

“I agreed that I would [run] given that I have the experience in terms of not just legal aspects, but on- the-ground experience in the forestry industry, agriculture and mining,” he said, adding that he has accumulated a network of government contacts at the provincial and federal levels.

Dick said that, if elected, he wants to focus on title and rights issues and land claims with the federal and provincial governments. He mentioned that most of the band’s history has never been written down, and believes the band needs to recruit more people to record that history in the event it needs to be brought forward in court.

Dick said that the band has been growing steadily into the 21st century and that needs to be factored into how the band plans for the future.

“In terms of developments, I think it’s up to the membership in terms of how they want to develop our land and generate revenues for our future generations to cover off their needs for education, health, economic development and other investments they wish to pursue,” Dick said.

Aaron Sam has served as chief of the Lower Nicola Band for the past three years, and believes he and the current council have achieved a lot this past term.

“Our community is moving forward; we’ve built a good foundation and we’re starting to see the fruits of our labour, so I’d like to continue on the journey of making positive change for our community,” Sam said.

Those positives include establishing a moratorium on biosolids being trucked into the area, creating jobs at Highland Valley Copper thanks to contracts in the areas such as catering, and rock crushing.

Sam said the recent adopting of the land code, which takes jurisdiction away from the Indian Act and allows the band to make decisions over its own land, is a milestone for the community.

He said it gives the band the ability to address longstanding internal land disputes.

Sam also noted that providing services to elders and extra curricular activities for children and youth are areas of success he and the current council achieved this past term.

“But I definitely believe we can continue providing services to our elders,” Sam said, adding that health services need to be better for members.

Sam said he aims to create jobs and revenues for community members and continue to establish formal relationships with the other First Nations Bands in the Nicola Valley, and Fraser Canyon area as well.