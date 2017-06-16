Three years in prison for Merritt man who found, sold shotgun

By Cam Fortems

KTW

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled a three-year jail term is a fit sentence for a Merritt man who pleaded guilty to selling a stolen shotgun to who he believed was his drug dealer for $80 and a small amount of crack.

Rodney Boesel pleaded guilty last year to trafficking a weapon in connection to the incident that occurred on May 1, 2014, when he stumbled across a gun and immediately sold it to a person who turned out to be an undercover Mountie.

His defence lawyer, Genevieve Eliany argued the mandatory minimum three years in jail is too high for Boesel’s actions. The penalty was brought in by the former Conservative government.

That minimum sentence has already been found unconstitutional in several provinces.

But Justice Hope Hyslop wrote in her decision that she does not have to consider the constitutionality of the three-year minimum because that jail term is appropriate for Boesel’s offence.

“There was no thought to selling it to anyone else as, for for that matter, turning the guns into police . . .,” Hyslop wrote. “Mr. Boesel would know what would happen to a ‘hot gun.’ It would have its serial numbers removed and it might be sawed off. He would know that it would have no other use to a drug dealer than to threaten, maim or even kill people.”

Eliany argued Boesel had lifelong problems with drug addiction and the sale made over the phone to what he believed was his drug dealer was not thought out.

Boesel is a drug addict on a methadone program who has a criminal record for a string of break-and-enter thefts in 2008. He has no record for violence.

After the sale, Boesel told police: “It must seem stupid, but I really didn’t think about it.’”

Boesel was doing renovations at the Merritt apartment building in which he lived when he came across a hidden Browning shotgun wrapped in plastic in a weedy lumber pile beside a shed. He claimed he had earlier seen two people milling around it.

In her decision, Hyslop also questioned whether Boesel had himself stolen the gun.