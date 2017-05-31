Thunder bantams fall just short of victory

A win was in their grasp, but the Nicola Valley Thunder bantam team had to settle for a 7-4 loss to the visiting Penticton Heat at the Shulus Arena Tuesday (May 30).

The Thunder looked good early, netting the first goal just two minutes into the game courtesy of a shot from captain Beckett Finch, who then made it 2-0 Thunder half way through the opening frame.

The Heat got back in the game quickly in the second with a goal by Grady Nield just three minutes in to the period.

After that the Thunder took a five minute major, which lead to assistant coach Dave Finch telling his team they needed to control their sticks.

Luckily, shorthanded goals weren’t in short supply in this game as Beckett completed the hat trick, retaking the lead for his team by making it 3-2 half way through the period.

Part way through the second period, the Heat tied the game on a controversial call. Penticton took a slashing penalty, but Braedyn Aldridge scored right afterwards. The play wasn’t blown dead until after the goal was scored and the goal was allowed to stand at the referee’s discretion.

After protest from the Thunder bench, the coaches were given a penalty as well.

Momentum seemed to swing to the Heat’s side after that, as they took their first lead of the game with three minutes remaining in the period on a goal by Jacob Becker. The Heat made it 5-3 with seconds left in the middle frame and kept coming in the third period with a fourth straight goal to make it 6-3 just three minutes into the final frame.

The Thunder would get one back thanks to Taylor Shackelly with 12 minutes left in the third, but Penticton added a dagger before the final buzzer rang.

“We’re a young team,” assistant coach Finch told the Herald, adding that many of their players don’t even have a year of experience under their belt.

“I think they played really well,” he said.

In other Nicola Valley Thunder news, the peewee team had two wins on the weekend a the Shulus Arena.

On Saturday (May 27) the Thunder shut out Shuswap 7-0 with three goals from captain Lucas Schmid, and one each from Ostyn Fox, Carter Shackelly, Keagan McGifford and Rylan Falcone. Tyson Jarvis posted the goose egg in net.

On Sunday (May 28) they defeated North Okanagan by a score of 8-3 with goals from Carter Shackelly, Gregory Miller, Ty Jackson, Rylan Falcone and Lucas Schmid who had three again.