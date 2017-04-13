Thunder hit the floor running

It was a very busy first weekend of lacrosse action for Nicola Valley Thunder teams. Four of five local squads hit the floor on Sunday.

At the Shulus arena, the Thunder tykes hosted a four-team mini-jamboree that included visiting sides from Kamloops, Penticton and Kelowna.

The Thunder tykes performed well in splitting their two games. In the morning, a three-goal effort from Ethan Pickering paced Nicola Valley to a 4-3 victory over Penticton. The other Thunder goal came from Blake Bidney. Cooper Hatfield had a pair of assists.

In an afternoon tilt, Pickering and Hatfield each had goals in a narrow 3-2 Thunder loss to Kamloops. Goaltender Trevin Rooke was outstanding in both Sunday games.

The Nicola Valley novice squad opened its season on the road in Enderby against Shuswap. It was a tough outing as the Thunder fell 13-2 to the hosts. Ryland Sheldon had both Nicola Valley goals.

Back at the Shulus arena, the Thunder peewees scored four third-period goals en route to a 6-4 win over North Okanagan. It was newcomer Keagan McGifford with the hat trick this time for the Nicola Valley squad, while Lucas Schmid, Gregory Miller and Carter Shackelly all recorded singles. Assists were awarded to Shackelly, Ostyn Fox and Matthew Morrissey.

Finally, in midget action late Sunday, the host Thunder proved to be no match for a very strong Kelowna Kodiaks team that scored five times in the first period, on the way to a 15-3 win.

Transfer player Jorge Arrazola-Sam from the Shuswap region had two goals for Nicola Valley; Connor Kaboni had the third marker. The lone assist went to Bill Brewer.