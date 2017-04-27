Home   >   Sports   >   Thunder lacrosse peewees win twice

Thunder lacrosse peewees win twice

By on April 27, 2017
The Nicola Valley Thunder peewees got seven goals from their captain, Lucas Schmid, in a pair of wins on the weekend. (Ian Webster/Herald).

The Nicola Valley Thunder peewee lacrosse team had a very successful week with a pair of lopsided wins.

On April 19, the team traveled to Kamloops and came away with a 12-1 victory over the Jr. Rattlers.

Lucas Schmid and Gavin Shackelly each recorded a hat trick, while Jalen McRae and Keagan McGifford both had a pair of goals. Singles came from Carter Shackelly and  Simon McGifford.

On Sunday, the local peewees hosted Kelowna, and downed the Kodiaks 14-0.

Schmid led the scoring again with four goals, followed by Keagan McGifford (3), Simon McGifford (2), Simon Cisco, Austyn Streek, McRae and Rylan Falcone.

The Nicola Valley novices had a tougher time of things on the weekend, losing 7-1 to North Okanagan in Armstrong. Nathan Skotnicki had the Thunder’s only goal.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*