Thunder midgets in rebuilding mode

After several seasons of championship teams, and a couple of visits to the provincials, the Nicola Valley Thunder midget lacrosse program is going through a transition year.

The growing pains of a rebuilding year were in evidence this past week, as the midgets lost a trio of home games.

On April 26, the Thunder fell to Kamloops 13-2, while on Sunday, it was a pair of losses to Penticton by scores of 7-3 and 8-3.

In all three games, the local midget side played hard, but were simply outgunned by older, more-experienced teams.

Thunder scorers in the three games were captain Jorge Arrazola-Sam (4), Bill Brewer (2), Beckett Finch and Colton Macaulay.

In other lacrosse action the Thunder peewees continued their winning ways with a 13-0 shutout of Kelowna in Rutland.

Scoring for the Nicola Valley peewees were Carter Shackelly and Lucas Schmid (three each), Gavin Shackelly and Jalen McRae (two apiece), Rylan Falcone, Keagan McGifford and Austyn Streek. Tyson Jarvis earned the shutout in net.

The Nicola Valley novices were also in Kelowna, falling to the Kodiaks 9-3. Thunder scorers were Carlitos Olguin, Antoine Gregoire and Nathan Skotnicki.