Thunder novices win their first game

It took a few games, but the Nicola Valley Thunder novice lacrosse team finally got in the wins column with a 9-4 victory over the visiting Kamloops Jr. Rattlers #2 team on Sunday.

Ryland Sheldon paced the novice attack with a four-goal effort. Other Nicola Valley marksmen were Antoine Gregoire (2), Carson Mouland, Hunter Hewton and Roland Quewezance.

Keanu Manuel had an outstanding game in net to pick up the win.

On Saturday, in Kamloops, the Thunder novices fell 8-4 to Kamloops #1. Gregoire had a hat trick, and Sheldon a single.

Also on Saturday, the Nicola Valley Thunder peewees continued their winning ways, with an 11-4 decision over North Kamloops at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

Simon McGifford tallied a hat trick for the Thunder peewees, while Lucas Schmid, Carter Shackelly and Keagan McGifford each scored twice. Ostyn Fox and Ty Jackson had one goal apiece. Tyson Jarvis was the winning netminder.

The local peewees also played a mid-week game on Wednesday, May 10, blanking Kam-loops 12-0 at home.

Schmid had a five-goal effort versus Kamloops. Other Thunder scorers were Shackelly (3), K. McGifford (2) and Jackson (2). Jarvis posted the shutout.

Turning to bantam lacrosse action, the Nicola Valley Thunder dropped a 6-3 decision to North Okanagan on Sunday in Merritt.

Taylor Shackelly, Beckett Finch and Peyton Mikkelson-Gregoire scored for the Thunder.

Nicola Valley’s midget squad also played last Wednesday — hosting Kamloops. In a low-scoring affair, the Thunder were edged 4-1 by the visiting Jr. Rattlers. Bill Brewer had the lone goal for the homeside in a losing cause.

Finally, the Thunder tykes and mini-tykes were on the road in Armstrong on Saturday playing a pair of games.

In their first outing, the tykes got a five-goal performance from Ethan Pickering in a 10-1 victory over Penticton. Wyatt Streek picked up a hat trick, and Cooper Hatfield scored twice.

In their afternoon tilt, it was Pickering again with four goals in the Thunder’s 9-4 win against Kelowna. Streek and Blake Bidney each added a pair, and Keaton McRae chipped in with one.

The next Thunder lacrosse at home is on the May 27 and 28 weekend, when the peewees host on Saturday and Sunday, and the novice team plays a pair of games on the Sunday against a team from the North Okanagan.

For a complete schedule, go to nicolavalleylacrosse.com.