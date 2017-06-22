Thunder peewees headed to provincials

The Nicola Valley Thunder peewee lacrosse team closed out a perfect 12-0 regular season with three road wins in a span of just over 24 hours on the weekend.

On Saturday, a four-goal effort from Lucas Schmid paced the Thunder to a 12-1 victory over Penticton. Other marksmen were Ostyn Fox and Carter Shackelly (with two goals apiece), Simon and Keagan McGifford, Rylan Falcone and Jalen McRae.

Sunday’s doubleheader began with an 10-1 Thunder win against North Okanagan in Armstrong and wrapped up with 10-3 decision over Shuswap in Salmon Arm in the afternoon.

Nicola Valley goal-scorers in the Sunday twin bill were Schmid (7), Keagan McGifford (4), Carter Shackelly (2), Gavin Shackelly, Simon McGifford, Falcone, Fox, McRae and Gregory Miller.

Tyson Jarvis was the winning netminder in all three Nicola Valley victories on the weekend, allowing just five goals in 180 minutes of action.

The Thunder peewees went into the weekend brimming with confidence following a thrilling win at a “Rock The House” tournament in Armstrong and Enderby two weeks earlier.

The Thunder defeated the host Legends 6-5 in the championship game, played on June 3.

Schmid scored five of his team’s six goals in the gold-medal match, including the eventual game winner with just under 10 minutes remaining in the third period. Carter Shackelly scored the other Thunder goal.

Nicola Valley made it to the championship game by going undefeated in round robin play. The Thunder beat Kamloops 11-3, North Okanagan 6-2 and Shuswap 7-4.

In one of two semi-finals, the Thunder met up with North Okanagan again, and defeated them 6-2.

Heart and hustle winners for the Nicola Valley at the ‘Rock The House” tournament were Miller, Falcone, Kolton Wekking, Matthew Morrissey and Austyn Streek.

Game MVP honours at the tournament went to Jarvis, Fox, Schmid, McRae and Carter Shackelly.

By virtue of their unblemished record in the regular season, the Thunder peewees, who are coached by Peter Schmid, have guaranteed themselves a spot at the provincial championships, slated for Fort St. John from July 6 to 9.

In other Thunder lacrosse action in recent weeks, the novices lost all three of their games on the May 27 and 28 weekend — falling to Penticton 10-4, and to North Okanagan by scores of 12-1 and 12-2. Nicola Valley scoring stats were not available.

On June 8, the Thunder tykes fell 5-2 to Penticton. Scoring for the Nicola Valley side were Wyatt Streek and Cooper Hatfield.