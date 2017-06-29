Thunder peewees win league and playoff banners

The Nicola Valley Thunder peewee lacrosse team just keeps on winning.

The undefeated squad ran its season-record to 15-0 with three impressive victories on the weekend in the Thompson-Okanagan playoffs. They defeated North Okanagan #3 10-2, Shuswap 13-0 and North Okanagan #2 5-0.

At the conclusion of the event, the Thunder team was presented with two banners.

The members of the team are (back row, left to right) coaches Terry McRae, Dustin Shackelly, Peter Schmid, Jody Miller, (middle row) Kolton Wekking, Lucas Schmid, Gregory Miller, Gavin Shackelly, Carter Shackelly, Tyson Jarvis, Ashtyn Rooke, Mack Klassen, Daniel Lindley-Archachan, (front row) Simon Cisco, Rylan Falcone, Ty Jackson, (in front) Jalen McRae, Keagan McGifford, Ostyn Fox, (kneeling) Matthew Morrissey and Simon McGifford, Anthony Lockhart, Austyn Streek and James Stamp.