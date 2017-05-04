Thunderstorms in the forecast, flooding possible

Don’t get used to those clear, sunny skies.

Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Merritt and much of the southern Interior this evening, according to Environment Canada.

Heavy rain from the storm combined with recent spring snow melt will lead to rising river levels and may increase the risk of flooding in the Merritt area.

Fast flowing water in local streams and adjacent riverbanks will be potentially unsafe, a statement from Environment Canada stated.

Yesterday (May 3), a high streamflow advisory was issued by the BC River Forecast Centre warning of potential flood conditions in the Merritt area due to warm temperatures causing rapid snowmelt.

“Small creeks and river systems are expected to rise significantly in response to this snow melt and rainfall, with high flows through the Thursday to Saturday period,” stated a release from the River Forecast Centre.

A cold front from the Pacific Ocean is expected to approach the B.C. coast this evening. Ahead of the front conditions will be favourable for thunderstorms to develop.

Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, stated an advisory from Environment Canada. Large hail is also possible, the advisory went on to state.

To monitor alerts and forecasts visit Environment Canada’s website.