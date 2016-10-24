Tickets on sale for 2017 Bass Coast festival

With the weather getting colder and the skies darkening earlier, the summer music festival season is far from the minds of most people — except, perhaps for electronic dance music fanatics looking to secure their spot for next year’s Bass Coast festival in Merritt.

Tickets for the 2017 Bass Coast festival went on sale today (Oct. 24), with 4,000 tickets made available for purchase online — 500 more tickets than last year’s total, after the 2016 festival sold out months in advance of the show.

In addition to the 4,000 tickets online, 500 additional tickets will be delivered to select stores in November, Paul Brooks, director of communications with Bass Coast explained to the Herald in an email. There is no specific date for delivery on those tickets yet, he added.

The 2016 edition of the three-day electronic music and arts extravaganza sold out in April, prompting a swath of tickets being sold second-hand online. At least one local was the victim of online ticket scammers after being sold two counterfeit tickets to the 2016 festival through Craigslist, according to the Merritt RCMP.

With 1,000 extra tickets available for 2017 compared to 2016, organizers are looking to avoid more stories of tickets being sold for inflated prices, or would-be festival goers getting scammed.

Though the lineup for the 2017 festival has yet to be announced, the musical acts are only half the draw of the annual music and arts extravaganza. Each year, the Bass Coast festival features a number of art installations alongside stages — and sometimes built into the stages and performances themselves.

The festival bills itself as an “eclectic offering of emerging electronic music, art, ideas and technology,” and the 2017 show will be the fifth consecutive year the festival is hosted in the Nicola Valley.

General admission tickets are listed at $319, plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased directly from the Bass Coast website. The 2017 festival will be in Merritt from July 7 to 10.